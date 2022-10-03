Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $639,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 146.1% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,486.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

