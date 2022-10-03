NatWest Group plc Acquires 126 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

