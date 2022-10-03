Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $235.44 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

