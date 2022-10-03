Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

