New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.