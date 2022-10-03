New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.4 %

ALB opened at $264.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.01 and its 200-day moving average is $236.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.45.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

