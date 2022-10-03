New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

