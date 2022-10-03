New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

