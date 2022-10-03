New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $8,571,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

