New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

