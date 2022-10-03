New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 279,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

