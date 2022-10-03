New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $26.82 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.35 and its 200 day moving average is $513.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.