New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

