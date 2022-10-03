New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $84.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

