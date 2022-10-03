New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 552,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

