New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 15,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

