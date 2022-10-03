New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $214.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

