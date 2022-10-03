New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $246.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average is $322.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.71 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

