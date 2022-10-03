New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.02 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

