New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,100 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,198. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

