New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,800 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Storage Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Life Storage stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

