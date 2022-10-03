New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $203.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

