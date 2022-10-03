New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 194.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.