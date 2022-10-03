New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

