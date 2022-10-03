New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Campion Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 323,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.8% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

