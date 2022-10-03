New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $1.42 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

