New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $66.15 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.