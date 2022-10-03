Notis McConarty Edward Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

