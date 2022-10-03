Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.