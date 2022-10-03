NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

