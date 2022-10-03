NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

