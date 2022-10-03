NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

