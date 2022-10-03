NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.0% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 28,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

