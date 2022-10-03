NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $180.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

