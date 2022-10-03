NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

