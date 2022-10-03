Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155,506 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
