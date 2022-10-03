Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 534.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 301.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

