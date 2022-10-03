Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

