ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 367,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 730.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

