Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

