PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 530,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $184,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 145,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $73,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

