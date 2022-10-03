Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 36,850 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 150,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.11. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.



