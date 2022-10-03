Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 33.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $49.39.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.