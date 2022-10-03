Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

