Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.