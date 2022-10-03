Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $292.81 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

