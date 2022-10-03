QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

