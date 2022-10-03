Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 32,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 102,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 210,239 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

