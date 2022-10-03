ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $218.30 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

