ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $293,743,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $79,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Insider Activity

ResMed Price Performance

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $218.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

